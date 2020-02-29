Cameron Payne: Scores 30 points Friday
Payne posted 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) along with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a victory over Sioux Falls on Friday.
The former lottery pick out of Murray State has thrived since joining Texas in late January. Payne has registered double-digit scoring in 10 straight games and is shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field on the season.
