Cameron Payne: Totals 23 points Wednesday
Payne scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a G League loss to Memphis on Wednesday.
In his second game with the Legends following a stint in the Chinese Basketball Association, Payne paced the team in scoring while grabbing three rebounds and dishing four assists. The 2015 lottery pick is looking to latch on with an NBA squad after Toronto waived him in October.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...