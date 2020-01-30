Payne scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a G League loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

In his second game with the Legends following a stint in the Chinese Basketball Association, Payne paced the team in scoring while grabbing three rebounds and dishing four assists. The 2015 lottery pick is looking to latch on with an NBA squad after Toronto waived him in October.