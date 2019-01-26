The Cavaliers informed Payne on Friday that he wouldn't be signed for the rest of the season, ending his stint with the team, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Payne's second 10-day contract expiring, the Cavaliers evidently determined that they hadn't seen enough from the guard during his nearly three-week stay in Cleveland to justify keeping him around the rest of the way. Over his eight games (one start) with the Cavaliers, Payne averaged 8.0 points (on 48.9 percent shooting from the field), 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 0.9 triples in 19.4 minutes per contest. The Cavaliers are expected to use the roster spot created by Payne's departure to bring in another player on a 10-day deal.