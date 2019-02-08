Reynolds scored 30 points (9-17 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and picked up 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Stockton's 95-88 loss to Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

Reynolds posted a solid night from behind the arc Wednesday, making 75 percent of his shots from three. Normally a 41.8 percent three-ball shooter, Reynolds was on fire, but couldn't carry the rest of his team. Still, the guard has been shooting at a ridiculous clip from deep over his last couple games. If Reynolds can keep this form up, there's no telling what's next for the rookie, who has already made a name for himself as a part of Team USA for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup.