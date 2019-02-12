Reynolds scored 29 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the 126-107 win Saturday over the Skyforce.

Reynolds also had a 26-point outing against the Wolves, but this contest stood out the most thanks to the team-leading 21 attempts on the afternoon. Reynolds has quietly turned into Stockton's best player and figures to be a major factor in the team's late season playoff push.