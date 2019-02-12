Cameron Reynolds: Scores 29 points in rout
Reynolds scored 29 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the 126-107 win Saturday over the Skyforce.
Reynolds also had a 26-point outing against the Wolves, but this contest stood out the most thanks to the team-leading 21 attempts on the afternoon. Reynolds has quietly turned into Stockton's best player and figures to be a major factor in the team's late season playoff push.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...