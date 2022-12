Young notched 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to Stockton.

Young set season highs in rebounds and assists while extending his double-digit scoring streak to five games. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.