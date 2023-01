Young scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win over the Vipers.

Young was efficient from the field and extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games Saturday. Across 21 appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 14.8 points on 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 33.8 percent from three.