Young managed eight points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

Young failed to score in double figures during the regular-season finale, but he did record multiple steals in back-to-back games to end the campaign. Across 34 appearances, he averaged 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.