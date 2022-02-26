Young logged 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Friday's loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

The Cleveland Charge traded Dwayne Sutton and Levi Randolph for Young on Thursday. Despite playing off the bench Friday, Young's most recent stat line indicates he will continue logging starts -- as he did with the Memphis Hustle. The Charge have been lackluster this season and could benefit from him playing alongside fellow backcourt player RJ Nembhard.