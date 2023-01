Young (illness) mustered two points (1-2 FG) and four assists in nine minutes during Thursday's 125-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

Young returned from a multi-game absence due to an illness but played a minor role in the blowout loss. Before his absence, the 26-year-old had scored at least 10 points in all 12 of his appearances, so his poor production Thursday can likely be attributed to rust.