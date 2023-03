Young (hand) managed 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-90 loss to Stockton.

Young made his first appearance since March 3 and didn't appear to be limited, as he played 34 minutes and scored in double figures. Across 32 appearances, he's averaging 12.4 points while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from deep.