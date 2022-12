Young registered 19 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 win over Ontario.

Young has come off the bench and scored in double figures in all 11 of his G League appearances this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.