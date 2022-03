Young logged 31 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals and two assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-104 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Though teammate Malik Newman returned from a one-game absence Friday, Young was the Charge's primary scorer again. The latter has averaged 25.2 points across his last nine G League games.