Young posted 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-90 loss to Salt Lake City.

Young exploded for a season-high 28 points and was the lone bright spot for the Ignite during the blowout loss. Across four G League appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game.