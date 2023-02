Young produced 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to Texas.

Young wasn't all that efficient from the field but still scored in double figures for a second straight game. As long as the Ignite remain decimated by injuries, Young figures to play a prominent role moving forward. Across 26 appearances, he's averaging 13.7 points while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from deep.