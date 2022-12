Young produced 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 loss to Motor City in the G League Showcase.

Young struggled from deep but still extended his double-digit scoring steak to 10 games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from deep.