Young produced 29 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay.

Young set season highs in points and rebounds, marking his best overall game at the G League level this year. Coming into the contest, the 26-year-old was averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per game.