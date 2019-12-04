Canyon Barry: Appears sparingly in four contests
Barry has averaged less than 15 minutes across four appearances in his sophomore campaign with the Wolves.
Barry has seen significant drops in seasonal averages in points (3.8), assists (1.3), and boards (1.3) from his rookie season. The six-foot-six guard has still maintained a perfect free-throw percentage.
