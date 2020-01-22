Canyon Barry: Back in action
Barry (undisclosed) has notched double-digit points in each of the three games since returning to the floor.
Barry didn't have a huge role with the club early in the season, scoring more than eight points in a tilt during his first four games played. He's certainly come back from the issue and found his stroke from the field, going 12-for-16 from the field in the three tilts.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...