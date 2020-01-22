Play

Canyon Barry: Back in action

Barry (undisclosed) has notched double-digit points in each of the three games since returning to the floor.

Barry didn't have a huge role with the club early in the season, scoring more than eight points in a tilt during his first four games played. He's certainly come back from the issue and found his stroke from the field, going 12-for-16 from the field in the three tilts.

Our Latest Stories