Barry notched 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 24 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Delaware.

Barry was one of three players that surpassed the 15-point mark for the Wolves, and he has scored in double digits in three of his last four games. The Florida product has been sharp from deep this season, hitting seven of his last 12 attempts from beyond the arc and making 40.9 percent of his long-range shots thus far.