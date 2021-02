Barry posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Greensboro.

Barry keeps coming off the bench for the Wolves but still has upside, as he has made 42.3 percent of his three-point shots through his first six appearances. His value might be limited as long as he keeps coming off the bench, but he is certainly providing an offensive boost with his shooting ability from deep.