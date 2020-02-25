Canyon Barry: Goes for 16 points
Barry notched 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists off the bench during Sunday's 152-148 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Barry's numbers have decreased compared to last season's totals, but his efficiency has improved and he's posting career-high percentages in field goals, three-point field goals and free throws. Despite that improved accuracy, Barry needs to either play more or score more to gain more upside.
