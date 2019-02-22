Canyon Barry: Makes his return to the court
Barry (knee) played 10 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Legends, finishing the contest with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal.
Barry was nearing a month away from the court due to a knee injury, but finally managed to make his return following the G League All-Star break. Expect Barry to contend with Marquise Moore and Jared Terrell for more minutes once he proves he's healthy.
