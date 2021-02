Barry had 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against Agua Caliente.

Barry went scoreless in the season opener but bounced back admirably Friday, and even though the Wolves lost, Barry's performance should be encouraging due to his contributions on both ends of the court. He's also logging heavy minutes as a starter, so that gives him a decent floor going forward.