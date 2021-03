Barry delivered 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Barry only made one of his four three-point attempts, but he still delivered a strong scoring performance to finish as Iowa's third-best scorer in this one. Barry is averaging 12.7 points per game this season while playing mostly off the bench.