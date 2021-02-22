Barry delivered 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Barry continues to make an impact off the bench for the Wolves, as he is making 40.6 percent of his three-point shots while posting a career-best 11.0 points per game through seven appearances. He's not likely to move into the starting five any time soon, but Barry continues to deliver value as a scoring threat off the bench for Iowa, especially when he's shooting well from beyond the arc. He has made at least two treys in four straight contests.