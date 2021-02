Barry delivered 22 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a block across 33 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Barry is having a strong year as a scoring threat off the bench for the Wolves, and he rose to the occasion as Iowa claimed their first win of the campaign. Barry is currently averaging a career-best 12.5 points per game while making 40 percent of his three-point attempts across 11 appearances.