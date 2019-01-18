Canyon Barry: Scores 28 despite loss

Barry scored 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in the loss Wednesday to the Skyforce.

Iowa only had seven active players, so Barry was forced to play 46 minutes, far exceeding his average of 27 minutes minutes per contest this season. That in turn led to a massive boost in scoring, as the 25-year-old was averaging less than 10 points per game prior to Wednesday.