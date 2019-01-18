Canyon Barry: Scores 28 despite loss
Barry scored 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in the loss Wednesday to the Skyforce.
Iowa only had seven active players, so Barry was forced to play 46 minutes, far exceeding his average of 27 minutes minutes per contest this season. That in turn led to a massive boost in scoring, as the 25-year-old was averaging less than 10 points per game prior to Wednesday.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...