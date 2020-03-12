Canyon Barry: Scores two points
Barry notched two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 12 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-126 win over the Vipers.
Barry has barely played for the Wolves of late and the lack of minutes makes him a non-factor in most formats. It's unclear when he and the rest of the Wolves will be able to take the floor again, however, as the G League has suspended its season indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns.
