Canyon Barry: Sidelined by injury/illness
Barry was inactive for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Blue.
Barry has been sidelined by an injury or illness over the last couple weeks, leading to consistent absences after he averaged double-digit minutes in the first four games. It's unclear exactly when he'll be ready to retake the floor, but Barry should rejoin the rotation on a consistent basis when healthy.
