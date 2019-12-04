Canyon Barry: Sidelined by leg injury
Barry was inactive for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Blue due to a leg injury.
Barry has been sidelined over the last couple of weeks, leading to consistent absences after he averaged double-digit minutes in the first four games. It's unclear exactly when he'll be ready to retake the floor, but Barry should retake a healthy workload when cleared to return.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.