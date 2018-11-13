Canyon Barry: Stuffs the stat sheet
Barry tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the win over South Bay on Monday
It's more impressive that Barry stuffed the stat sheet in just 26 minutes, as both Darius Johnson-Odom and Jared Terrell both played a handful more minutes than their high-scoring teammate. Barry will look to build on those numbers Wednesday against Agua Caliente.
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...