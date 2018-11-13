Canyon Barry: Stuffs the stat sheet

Barry tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the win over South Bay on Monday

It's more impressive that Barry stuffed the stat sheet in just 26 minutes, as both Darius Johnson-Odom and Jared Terrell both played a handful more minutes than their high-scoring teammate. Barry will look to build on those numbers Wednesday against Agua Caliente.

