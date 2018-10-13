Canyon Barry: Waived by Wolves

Barry was waived by the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Barry was picked up by the Wolves earlier in the day, suggesting the organization is interested in him trying out for the G-League. He played for the Knicks during the 2017-18 summer league and totaled 18 points, nine boards, eight assists, two steals and one block in 68 minutes.

