Jones posted 36 points (14-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 39 minutes in Monday's 114-108 loss to the Charge.

Monday was another example of why Jones has been Windy City's best player this season. He led the team in minutes, points, assists and steals and either scored or assisted on 22 of the team's 40 made shots. He's now averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists through 13 contests.