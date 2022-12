Jones tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes in Friday's 129-119 win over Fort Wayne.

Jones went 6-for-7 from the field and scored 12 points after halftime. He's up to 20.0 points per game on the season while making 50.9 percent of his shots and 38.1 percent of his three-point tries.