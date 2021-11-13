Jones finished with 34 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three turnovers in 41 minutes of play during Friday's 108-100 win over Birmingham.

The 6-foot-1 guard is on fire to start the season. This marks Jones' second showing with at least 30 points in his first three appearances on the season. The Louisville product has recorded at least five rebounds and four assists in each showing as well. If Jones keeps his play up it will be hard for him to be kept down for long.