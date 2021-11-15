Jones posted 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-102 victory the Squadron.

The Louisville product has been outstanding for the Legends to start the season. Jones is averaging 25.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game to start his 2021-22 G League campaign. If the 6-foot-1 guard continues to play at this level it would not be surprising to see Dallas potentially move him up to their official roster at some point this season.