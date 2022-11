Jones compiled 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 38 minutes in Saturday's 99-94 loss in Sioux Falls.

Jones tried to carry the team in the fourth quarter -- scoring 11 points, pulling down seven boards and dishing out three assists -- but it was not enough to pull out a victory. It was his third double-double of the season and he's averaging 6.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists to go along with 18.7 points per game through seven appearances.