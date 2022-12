Jones amassed 36 points (15-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists in 40 minutes in Saturday's 121-115 loss in Fort Wayne.

Jones went 10-for-11 from the field in the second half, scoring 22 of 36 points and dishing out nine assists. The 24-year-old is having a banner season for Windy City, averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists while making 50.4 percent of his shots through nine contests.