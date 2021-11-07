Jones exploded for 37 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two turnovers in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-98 win over Lakeland.

The undrafted rookie out of Louisville participated with the Mavericks during Summer League but was ultimately cut by the team before signing with the Legends. Jones' first career G League game could not have gone better as he poured in a season-high 37 points in 34 minutes. It is just one game, but Jones does appear to be one of the Legends' go-to options this season.