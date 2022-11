Jones produced 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 41 minutes in Saturday's 126-121 win over Iowa.

Jones made just three of his 11 shot attempts in the second half but grabbed five boards and dished out six assists as Windy City erased a seven-point halftime deficit. He has been excellent through four games, averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 36.4 minutes.