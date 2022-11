Jones posted 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Monday's 125-109 win in Motor City.

Jones scored 16 of his 27 points in the first half, going 8-for-11 from the field. He led Windy City in scoring for the second straight game and is averaging 19.3 points while making 56.1 percent of his shot attempts through three contests.