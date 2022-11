Jones produced 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 loss to Wisconsin.

After scoring just 10 points in the season opener, Jones led the team with 21 points Saturday, including nine in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old is averaging 36.1 minutes and 7.0 assists over the season's first two contests.