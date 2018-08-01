Anthony has cleared waivers and is expected to sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Clearing waivers is just another formality, as it was expected that Anthony would be bought out as soon as the trade was completed. The move to Houston doesn't come as a surprise either, as it was reported several days after the completed trade that he was preparing to sign with the Rockets. Now, we simply wait for pen to be put to paper.