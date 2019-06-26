The Lakers are the most likely landing spot for Anthony this summer, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

The veteran's market dried up after he parted ways with the Rockets last season, but with the Lakers likely to be in dire need of cheap roster additions, Anthony makes some sense -- especially given his close connection to LeBron James. Still, it's tough to envision the 10-time All-Star being overly effective after he failed to adapt to lesser roles in Houston and Oklahoma City. Over the last two seasons (88 games) combined, Anthony has averaged 15.9 points on just 40.4 percent shooting, while struggling to an even larger degree on the defensive end.