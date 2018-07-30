Anthony and the Hawks finalized a buyout agreement Monday, which will make Anthony a free agent once he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anthony was never going to play for the Hawks, who took on his massive salary earlier in July as part of a deal that sent Dennis Schroder to OKC and netted the Hawks a protected future first-round pick. The veteran will give back roughly $2.4 million of his $27.9 million salary for next season, which is equal to the veteran's minimum contract he's expected to ink with the Houston Rockets later this week. He'll have to wait 48 hours to clear waivers, but once that happens -- it'll likely be Wednesday morning -- Anthony will be free to sign with the Rockets, joining Chris Paul and James Harden on what was the best regular season team in the league last season. Anthony is coming off of a disappointing season with the Thunder in which he averaged 16.2 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field -- both career-lows by a fair margin.