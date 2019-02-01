Carmelo Anthony: Let go by Bulls
Anthony was waived by the Bulls on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This was reportedly the plan all along, as Anthony will now become a free agent assuming he clears waivers. There hasn't been much talk around the league regarding teams that have a legitimate interest in the veteran, but it would be very surprising if there wasn't one team willing to take a risk on Anthony despite his recent struggles.
