The Nets may be interested in signing Anthony, Frank Isola of The Athletic reports.

Anthony remains without a team as training camp nears, but he recently worked out in Los Angeles with a group of players, including Kyrie Irving, and both Irving and Kevin Durant are reportedly "pushing" the Nets to sign the future Hall-of-Famer. Per Isola, Nets GM Sean Marks recently sat in on an "informal workout" of Anthony's, but it's unclear how seriously the team will consider adding the 35-year-old to the roster. Perhaps working in Anthony's favor is the fact that the league announced Thursday that Wilson Chandler will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season due to a positive PED test. That could open the door for Anthony, though he'd have to convince the Nets he'd be content with a lesser role. Two seasons ago, Anthony struggled to accept reduced minutes in Oklahoma City, and in 2018-19 he quickly flamed out in Houston after just 10 games.