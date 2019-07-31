Anthony is still intent on finding a team for next season, though interest around the league remains mild, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The NBA's primary free agency period came and went without Anthony receiving so much as a contract offer, but the 35-year-old believes he still has enough left in the tank to be a contributor in the league next season. Anthony sat out most of last season after a failed stint with the Rockets, which marked his second consecutive quick exit after he spent just one year in Oklahoma City in 2017-18. A 10-time-All-Star, Anthony's NBA legacy is secure, but Charania indicates that the former Syracuse standout is not yet ready to consider alternatives like the Big 3 or potentially lucrative options overseas. Charania also notes that Anthony engaged in conversations about potentially joining Team USA for the FIBA World Cup in August, but the two sides ultimately decided against it.