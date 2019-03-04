Anthony and his representatives have paused talks on a possible contract with the Lakers unless the franchise makes progress in its pursuit of a playoff spot in the near future, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After having his contract bought out by the Bulls on Feb. 1, Anthony, a close friend of LeBron James, was believed to be eyeing Los Angeles for the next stop of his career. However, with the Lakers having lost four of their past five games to drop to 10th in the Western Conference standings and 4.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Spurs, the prospect of joining a team in turmoil no longer seems appealing to Anthony. The 34-year-old may still draw interest from other teams in better position for the postseason, but Anthony probably wouldn't be guaranteed a sizable role no matter where he lands.